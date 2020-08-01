At the begining of 2020, Mercedes-Benz launched the new GLB. Described as the G-Class little brother, the new SUV comes with a special design and with all the goodies that you can have in a proper modern Mercedes.

But the guys from Brabus have decided that the new GLB is to dull and have prepared an exterior makeover and some performance tweaks.

On the performance side you will get the PowerXtra B25 which can be applied only on the 2.0 liter petrol unit. Standard, the engine delivers 224 horsepower, but thanks to Brabus, the engine can offer 270 horsepower and 430 Nm peak of torque (+80 Nm). As a result, the car is faster by 0.1 seconds on the not to 100 km/h run. The top speed remains the same: 240 km/h.

This package can be installed on the FWD versions and also on the AWD variants.

The guys from Brabus developed some new springs for the GLB which can reduce the ride height by 20 mm. If you are going for the 4Matic variant, you can choose a raising kit (+30 mm ground clereance).

On the outside there are new spoilers, a modified splitter, new wheels and a bigger rear wing. The exhaust system has four tailpipes with 90 mm in diameter, while on the roof you will get some extra lights.