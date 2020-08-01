A couple of months ago, Lamborghini published some camouflaged pictures with a track-only prototype. At that point, the Italian car manufacturer announced us that the model will be named SCV12.

Today, the guys from Sant’Agata Bolognese have unveiled the all-new Essenza SCV12. It is the production version of the SCV12 prototype and it will be manufactured in just 40 units.

The car was developed according to FIA Prototype safety rules and you won’t be able to see it on the public streets. The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is equipped with the most powerfull V12 developed until now by the Italian company.

It is a naturally aspirated engine with more than 830 horsepower. The engine resources are sent to the rear wheels thanks to a special X-track six speed sequential transmission.

The car also comes with some aerodynamic parts which were developed stating from those used on the GT3 cars.

We don’t know the price of the new model, but we do know that each customer will be able to drive it on the most famous race tracks around the world.