Not only we got to see a new seven seater with zero emission launched by Mercedes-Benz, but we also can dream of a future electric G-Class. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer unveiled the new EQG concept, an exciting preview of the all-electric version of the legendary all-terrain model series. With the Concept EQG, Mercedes-Benz presents the near-production study of an all-electric model variant of its utilitarian off-road icon.

Visually, the concept car combines the unmistakably striking look of the G-Class with selected design elements typical of all-electric models from Mercedes as contrasting highlights. The 4×4 qualities of the “G,” which have always set the highest standard, will not only find their way into the age of electric mobility, but will be developed even further in some areas.

At the world premiere of the current model generation of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class in Detroit in January 2018, Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger, star guest and ardent “G” fan, elicited a promise from the then Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, Dieter Zetsche, that was unexpected for many at the time: The upcoming electrification of all model series would of course also include the G-Class. Just under three and a half years later, Mercedes-Benz is making good on this promise and presenting the Concept EQG, a near-production study of an all-electric G-Class.

The near-production study adopts the G-Class’ angular silhouette including its iconic elements. Illuminated stripes make the robust exterior protective strips stand out visually. The separating edge of the attractive two-tone paint finish – gloss black on top, gloss aluminum beam on the bottom –

runs in the area of the front end directly under the overlying bonnet, thus emphasizing this design feature even more clearly.

The front view of the Concept EQG looks familiar, not least because of the typical round headlights. Instead of a radiator grille, as on the conventionally powered model versions, this all-electric variant features a continuous deep black radiator grille. In this Black Panel Grille, the illuminated star with 3D effect sets a striking accent. Around it, the animated pattern of “round squares” (squircle pattern) in the familiar blue of the Mercedes-EQ models creates a visual link. An all-round illuminated band wraps the Black Panel, which, alongside the white illuminated circles in the exterior mirror housings, complements the daytime running light graphic of the headlights.

The Concept EQG rides on 22-inch polished aluminum alloy wheels in an exclusive design. Instead of the usual spare wheel cover, there is a lockable box with white illuminated accents on the rear door, whose design is reminiscent of a wallbox. This could be used, for example, to store the charging cable within easy reach.

The chassis design remains extremely off-road capable, as is typical of the G-Class: with independent suspension on the front axle and a rigid axle at the rear, newly developed for the integration o f the electric drive. With four electric motors close to the wheels and individually controllable, the vehicle will offer unique driving characteristics both on- and off-road. As with any real 4×4, the Concept EQG’s off-road reduction can be activated via a shiftable 2-speed gearbox in order to meet the high “G”-specific off-road requirements with confidence.

Equipped in this way, the fully electrically powered version of the G-Class will of course face the legendary test track on the 1445-meter high Schöckl mountain in Graz at the end of its development into a series model. Peppered with gradients of up to 60 degrees, the 5.6-kilometer route has always been regarded in the international off-road scene as one of the world’s greatest challenges for man and technology. After successfully conquering it, the electric “G” will also be able to adorn itself with the “Schöckl proved” quality certificate that is obligatory for the 463 series. And like its conventionally-driven brothers, it will also shine with a climbing capacity of up to 100 per cent on suitable ground.