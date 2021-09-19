Kia is offering US clients the chance to drive its newest addition to the hybrid range: the 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) is arriving in dealers now with a starting MSRP of $44,990 for the SX and an MSRP of $47,8901 for the fully loaded SX-Prestige (SX-P). Adding greater appeal, the Sorento PHEV may be eligible for a $6,587 Federal Tax Credit, as well as various state incentives, including single rider carpool lane access in California.

The new Sorento PHEV is offered with a 66.9 kW electric motor and a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that combine to achieve 261 horsepower. The Sorento PHEV has an EPA-estimated 32-mile all-electric driving range, the best of any 3-row PHEV SUV3, with an EPA-estimated total range of 460 miles.4 In addition, the Sorento PHEV achieves an EPA-estimated 79 MPGe combined rating. Enhancing Sorento’s capabilities is standard torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive, offering go-anywhere confidence6. Delivering an upscale and feature-rich cabin accommodating up to six passengers, its 143.8 cubic feet of passenger space and second-row legroom better any other PHEV SUV7. Furthermore, it is the only mainstream PHEV SUV to offer three-row seating.

The 2022 Sorento Turbo Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) SUV marks the final entry in the Sorento lineup, which was introduced last year in both gasoline-powered and turbo hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) forms.