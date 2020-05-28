Mercedes-Benz is introducing a welcoming update for its most romantic cars in the E-Class family. After we saw the E-Class facelift in march, we now get the chance to see some changes also on the E-Class Coupe and Cabrio models.

The design modifications undertaken, particularly to the front sections of the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, bring added refinement. The more dynamic impression comes courtesy of flatter headlamps which feature all-LED technology. The inner workings of these LED High Performance headlamps are quite exceptional. Among the hallmark Mercedes-Benz design features are the torch-flame effect and optionally available Intelligent LED headlamps with two round lights.

The “A-shape” design of the new diamond radiator grille, which is likewise standard on all versions, adds a particularly dynamic touch. The grille also features a single louvre and a central Mercedes star. With AMG Line, the dots are chrome-plated.

As part of the facelift, four paint colors are newly available for the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet including Cirrus Silver Metallic, Graphite Grey Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic and designo Patagonia Red Metallic. The wheel line-up has also been expanded and now includes aerodynamic wheels, the special design features of which help contribute to fuel savings and thus to sustainability.

The integral-look sport seats feature prominent side bolsters and integrated head restraints. The seat contour follows the pronounced side bolsters and, depending on the specification, the center section has sporty transverse or modern longitudinal seams. The colors of the center sections of the seat backrest and cushion are coordinated with the overall sculpture of the seats. Numerous material combinations ranging from embossed leather to Nappa leather with diamond quilting and even sun-reflecting leather (for the Cabriolet) are all possible.

The E-Class is fitted with an entirely new, intelligent steering wheel as part of the facelift. This is available as a leather steering wheel and as a super sport flat-bottom version with the available AMG Line. The control surfaces sport a high- gloss black finish, while the trim elements and surrounds have a silver shadow finish. The functions of the instrument cluster and media display are operated using touch controls, which have been imporved from optical to capacitive.

The new E-Class is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). As standard, it includes two large 12.3 inch screens arranged side by side for a sublime widescreen look. The information in the instrument cluster and on the touchscreen media display is easily legible in high-resolution. An emotional presentation with brilliant graphics underlines the comprehensibility of the intuitive control structure.

The electrification of the powertrain takes another step forward with the facelift of the E-Class. The in-line six-cylinder gasoline engine (M 256) with 48-volt technology with ISG is now available for the first time in the Mercedes-Benz E- Class Coupe and Cabriolet, as with the Sedan and All-Terrain models. Familiar from the CLS, GLE and GLS in the U.S. market, its electrical boost of up to 21 hp and as much as 184 lb-ft of torque reinforces the sporty character of the Coupe and Cabriolet, ensuring the driving enjoyment offered by both of the sporty two-door models is even more pronounced.

The combination with the 4MATI C all-wheel drive system further accentuates the dynamism of these two models. The systematic electrification of the engine is a major factor in the exceptional efficiency of the powertrain and evidence of the company’s forward-looking drive system strategy.