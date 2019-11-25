Mercedes-AMG is one of the performance brand that has a lot of work and lots of premiers to show us. This year we have seen more than ten new releases and this is a big thing for a performance division.

But now we have the chance to find out some 2020 plans. According to some Mercedes-AMG officials, next year we will see a Black Series version of the current GT model.

As you already know, the Mercedes-AMG GT can be ordered in a 470 horsepower variant or in a 577 horsepower version (GT R). But the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be about raw power and insane driving skills.

And we will see it in 2020. Also, next year we will see a plug-in hybrid version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door Coupe model. The Porsche Panamera killer, as we used to name it, will be available with some electric only range. Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about the powertrain that Mercedes-AMG will use on the PHEV version.