A few days ago, Elon Musk unveiled the all-new Tesla Cybetruck. The first pick-up truck of the US-based car manufacturer managed to start some interesting discussions around the internet mostly because of the design of the car.

Also, Elon Musk wanted to show us the power of the Cybertruck with some balls thrown into the car’s windows. Even thought the glass cracked, this marketing scheme seems to pay off.

According to Elon Musk, Tesla has received more than 146.000 orders in just 24 hours after the presentation. As we speak, the orders have passed 200.000 units.

All you have to do to order a Tesla Cybertruck is to pay a 100 USD deposit and wait for the official launch which will take place in 2021.