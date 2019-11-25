Audi RS Q8 has 600 HP and is the fastest SUV around the Nurburgring

A few weeks ago, Audi has published an on-board video with the record set by the RS Q8 around the Nurburgring. A prototype version of the model managed to do a lap in 7 minutes and 42.253 seconds and as a result it had become the fastest production SUV around the German race track.

Now, during the Los Angeles Auto Show, the German car manufacturer has officially unveiled the car. And the RS Q8 looks like a track beast. It has some aerodynamic exterior modifications and also some interior sporty stuff.

But the most impressive modification is under the hood. According to the technical specs, the Audi RS Q8 is equipped with a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine which can deliver 600 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque.

The unit resources are sent to the wheels thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system. As a result, the RS Q8 can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h.

Also, the car comes with some active stabilisers bars and an integral steering system. And this is why the RS Q8 managed to lap the Nurburgring in such a short time.