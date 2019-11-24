Genesis, the brand Hyundai launched to compete in the premium segment against BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz, has a limousine that wants to steal clients from the 7 Series, S-Class and A8. At least on the US market. to continue to keep up the pace with the German rivals, the 2020 G90 flagship sedan was unveiled at LA Motor Show.

With the exception of the roof and doors, every exterior body panel on the 2020 G90 has been replaced or changed.

From front to back, the styling of the 2020 G90 evolves the Genesis brand’s Athletic Elegance design language. In front, the signature Crest Grille is flanked by Quad Lamps. In the rear, Quad Lamps wrap around from corner to corner. The license plate is placed as low as possible, further accentuating a low and wide stance.

G-Matrix, a Genesis design hallmark inspired by light reflecting from an illuminating diamond, is applied to the headlights and taillights to emphasize refined proportions and balanced architecture. For the first time, the G-Matrix pattern is applied to the optional, 19-inch wheels, which also feature sound absorption technology to noticeably reduce tire noise.

The 2020 G90 introduces multiple technology firsts for the Genesis brand, as befitting a flagship. It is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system now incorporates touchscreen controls and a copper Graphic User Interface. The split screens are highlighted with signature copper accents.

Further enhancing the technological capabilities of G90 are standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.

When the 2020 G90 goes on sale in the United States beginning in December 2019, it will arrive with the comprehensive Service Valet that already comes standard across the Genesis lineup.