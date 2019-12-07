McLaren has announced that in the new future it won’t develop electric cars. But the British car manufacturer will invest in the plug-in hybrid technology.

According to a recent report, McLaren will unveil in the first part of 2020 a new platform. The first model based on this architecture will be unveiled in late 2020 and it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The new supercar will have a front mounted electric engine that will grant the all-wheel drive system. Also, the new car will be able to run from not to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

Later, the British supercar manufacturer will develop more models like this, but we don’t have a roadmap to show. According to McLaren officials, in the near future we will still see the V8 4.0 liter petrol unit, but there are some discussions about a new V6 lighter unit to be fitted in the plug-in hybrid versions.