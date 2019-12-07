Mercedes-Benz is currently working on a new GLA generation. The new SUV will be unveiled on 11 December in a special on-line event which can be seen on Mercedes-Benz’s Youtube channel.

But until than, the guys from Mercedes-Benz have published the first picture with the interior. As you can expect, the model will borrow all the components that we have recently seen on the new GLB model.

The driver will get a digital instrument cluster with a top display of 10.25 inch. Also it will feature the new steering wheel with the touch controls and the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the new GLA will have a bigger wheelbase and a 10 centimeter higher roof. All these means that the passagers will have more space.

The engine line-up will be the same seen on the new GLB. Customers will be able to order the 1.33 liter and 2.0 liter petrol units and the 2.0 liter diesel engines with 150 HP and 190 HP.