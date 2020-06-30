Mazda MX-5 Miata has a strong fanbase in US, so the roadster is introduced with a special edition, created to celebrate a fantastic anniversary for Mazda.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition Mazda MX-5 Miata will be offered in limited numbers for the U.S. later this year. The iconic roadster is a symbol of dynamic, top-down driving on thrilling open roads, making it the perfect vehicle to honour the brand’s 100-year milestone.

The 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata is available in either the RF (retractable fastback) or exclusive red soft top. It will be offered in Snowflake White Pearl Mica premium exterior paint and accented by red styling features throughout. The front fender has a minimalist “100 Years 1920 – 2020” badge while the wheel centre caps feature the 100th Anniversary Special Logo in red and black. The red leather seats and red carpet add a level of sophistication while giving a nod to the two-tone R360 Coupe, Mazda’s first passenger car. The headrests are embossed with the 100th Anniversary Special Logo, while the red floor mats share the same badge as the front fender. To bring the package together, the key fob is embossed with the 100th Anniversary Special Logo and presented in a special edition box.

This commemorative Miata is based upon the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring. It is equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine capable of delivering up to 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque and can be paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission or a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Manual transmission versions will include a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, sport-tuned suspension and, for the RF, a black roof. Other convenient features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated leather seats, Bose audio system that include driver and passenger headrest speakers, automatic climate control and 17-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels.

The 100th Anniversary MX-5 Miata will be arriving later this year.