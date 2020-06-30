Audi is updating the current generation Q5 on the US market, in order to keep up the pace with models like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift.

The 2021 Q5 model line has been updated to feature the brand’s new SUV design language. The octagonal Singleframe grille is now thinner and wider than its predecessor and the side air intakes are taller with sporty trapezoidal inserts. From the profile, the Q5 has a lighter look thanks to the redesigned side sill. At the rear of the vehicle is a new trim element connecting the taillights and a new horizontal diffuser insert.

The Q5 45 TFSI model comes standard with the Advanced line exterior, which includes vertical chrome strips in the grille and silver accents in the front and rear bumpers. The Q5 PHEV model comes standard with the S line exterior which includes a sportier honeycomb structure in the Singleframe grille and a more aggressive front and rear diffuser design. The SQ5 offers an available black optic package, which adds matte black roof rails, high-gloss black exterior mirror housings and black exterior accents along with 20 inch 5-V-spoke-star design wheels in bi-color finish with summer tires (all-season 20” tires optional).

Two of the available paint colors are new – District Green and Ultra Blue, and both are offered the Q5 PHEV and SQ5 variants.

The Q5 PHEV also offers an available Sport plus package which includes adaptive air suspension, 20 inch 10-spoke-star design wheels in platinum finish with summer tires, front sport seats, S line leather/Dinamica seats, black headliner, and brushed aluminum inlays.

New for 2021, all Q5 models come standard equipped with LED headlights which include a unique daytime running light signature (DRL), and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals. At the top of the range are the matrix-design LED headlights (standard on Prestige trims) with dynamic front turn indicators and feature leaving and coming home animations. Fast-moving lights play in the headlights and taillights when the vehicle is locked or unlocked, emphasizing the vehicle’s dynamics and lighting technology while standing still.

The interior of the new Q5 models includes greater attention to detail through functional refinements and additional driver focused technologies. Horizontal lines dominate the interior leading to the large 10.1 inch MMI touchscreen (1,540 x 720 pixels) which serves as the focal point of the dashboard. This MMI is backed by the all-new MIB 3 infotainment system which delivers drivers a better overall user experience through faster processing speeds and higher graphical resolution.

Available second-generation Audi virtual cockpit plus featuring a 12.3-inch display that offers HD resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The driver can choose between three viewing modes – classic, sport and dynamic. On SQ5 models, sport mode replaces the classic mode as the default view, and an S Performance mode is added, which brings the tachometer and the speedometer to the front and center of the display and allows for customizable displays to the left and right of the screen.