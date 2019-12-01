After it was unveiled in most European markets, Mazda’s latest SUV is ready to take its chance in the US. The new Mazda CX-30 is now available to order across America.

CX-30 is the second model to adopt the latest evolution of Kodo design, a more mature interpretation of the striking design ethos.

The diagonal angle of the rear window gives the vehicle a coupe-like silhouette while the narrowed arch shape of the liftgate makes the body look shorter and wider for a powerful stance. This allows for purposeful design of the trunk that maintains its usefulness without giving the CX-30 a box-like appearance. Offered in seven body colors, including Polymetal Gray, which was recently introduced for the 2019 Mazda3. Going beyond beauty, CX-30 is meant to look compact on the outside, but spacious on the inside.

The human-centric cockpit helps the driver feel connected with the vehicle but is not isolating from the other occupants. The floor console is outfitted with convenient, easy to access features and storage compartments, but intentionally eschews a distinct divide between the driver and front passenger.

Further, attention was taken when positioning all of the instruments in the CX-30. For example, the positioning of the shifter and commander control on the floor console is optimized for operating stability, ease and comfort. The available Active Driving Display, meters and standard 8.8-inch center display were all redesigned to present information in a simple fashion, while the fonts used were unified to create a pleasing and consistent look.

All CX-30’s are equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5 paired with a quick-shifting Skyactiv-Drive six-speed automatic transmission. This engine provides class-leading standard horsepower of 186 hp[4] and is rated to deliver up to 186 lb-ft of torque. The compact crossover is equipped with Mazda’s new off-road traction assist feature, which can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increase the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive. G-Vectoring Control Plus and front-wheel drive are standard, while Mazda’s predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive is available on all trim levels.

Prices start at $23.300 for the standard CX-30, every trim level adding $2000 more. This way, the top of the range CX-30 Premium reaches $29.600.