Maserati MC20 was supposed to be unveiled two months ago, but due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 pandemic all the major events in Europe were cancelled.

The new date of the unveiling was scheduled for September.

Until now, the Italian car manufacturer unveiled a few pictures with the test prototype. But today, the Italian car manufacturer published new picture with a special MC20 protoype. The car was dedicated to Sir Stiling Moss, the British racing driver who passed away April 12 at the age of 90.

The MC20 prototype uses a design borrowed from the Maserati Eldorado, which Stirling Moss piloted during its 1958 debut at Monza.

Until now we know that the Maserati MC20 will use a 100% Maserati built engine. It will be a V6 which will be able to deliver about 600 horsepower.