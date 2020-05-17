A few weeks ago, Alpina has unveiled the new D3 S Saloon and D3 S Touring. But the Buchloe manufacturer has another surprise for its fans: a special version of the current BMW X7.

To be more specific, the new model will be named XB7 and will be based on the current X7 M50i variant (pictured above). Standard, the BMW model is equipped with a V8 4.4 liter engine which can deliver 530 horsepower.

According to our sources, the Alpina XB7 will deliver at least 600 horsepower. Also, the car will feature an improved suspension, a revised transmission and also a new braking system.

Other sources sugest that soon we will see a diesel X7 modified by Alpina and also a special 8 Series Grand Turismo.

The new Alpina XB7 will be officially unveiled on May 19.