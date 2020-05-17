The current generation Porsche 911 can be ordered in coupe and cabriolet versions. But today we have the confirmation that the German car manufacturer will also unveil a Targa variant of the new 911.

In order to confirm that, Porsche has published a first video teaser of the new model which is scheduled to debut on 18 May.

Expect the new Targa to mirror the technical specs of the regular Carrera 4 models, which means it will be available with a six-cylinder boxer engine rated at 379 horsepower or 443 horsepower.

We are looking forward to see the new Porsche 911 Targa and with more details we will come after the official unveiling.