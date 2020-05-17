Audi has launched the new A8 L Security. The car comes with a protected passenger cell complying with the bulletproof class VR9 which means it can resist 7.62×51 mm bullets.

More than that, the glass areas were designed to meet the resistance class 10.

The new Audi A8 L Security has 3,875 kilograms and has a central fire-extinguishing system, an intercom, a fresh air system that automatically closes the air flaps in case a high level of pollutants is detected and a run-flat system allowing the car to travel at speeds of up to 50 mph for a maximum of 50 miles.

Under the hood of the A8 L Security uses the S8 engine. As a result we have a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine that can deliver 563 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the A8 L Security can run from not to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and the top speed is clocked at 130 mph.