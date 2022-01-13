Maserati is far from becoming a serious contender in the premium segment. But with models like the one in the picture, the success is not far.

An early prototype of the new MC20 convertible has exited the gates of the historic Modena plant. This time, Maserati has selected a new look for its camouflage, featuring a play of clouds; after all, it is a convertible.

Like the MC20 coupe, the new model remains one of a kind, daring in every way and designed for perfection. The body is made of carbon fiber and composite materials in its entirety, an identical solution studied for all the configurations to come: coupé, convertible and, in the future, electric.

The Maserati range is produced at three plants: Ghibli and Quattroporte are built at Grugliasco (Turin) at the Avvocato Giovanni Agnelli Plant (AGAP), and Levante at the Mirafiori Plant in Turin. MC20 is produced in Modena, at the historic Viale Ciro Menotti plant.