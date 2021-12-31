You all know that Honda is not building only cars and motorcycles. Its range is very diverse, and now includes a unique vehicle.

Honda is helping to provide comfort and joy to young, hospitalized patients with the introduction of “Shogo.” Shogo is an electric ride-on vehicle for kids designed by Honda engineers to help ease the stress and anxiety of children and their families by transporting young patients throughout their hospital stay.

Developed in-house by Honda engineers, Shogo is an electric ride-on vehicle specifically designed to navigate hospital hallways to transport children. It is equipped with features and elements to help bring joy to young patients as they continue on their road to recovery.

Honda Shogo is currently in use at CHOC Hospital, one of Honda’s long-term partners.

Shogo, based on a Japanese word and intended to mean “soaring into the future,” was built to focus on young patients, ages 4 through 9, who can easily drive with power controls, manage the go/stop mechanism on the steering wheel, and an adjustable speed of 1-5 miles per hour, which is controlled by a handler such as a nurse or caregiver.

Developed with patient safety in mind, Shogo was built without doors to be safely and easily accessible for youth. Other features include central seating with steering controls suitable and accessible for a child, and smooth and soft-to-the-touch surfacing that is easy to keep clean in a hospital setting. Shogo also includes an IV pole holder and a push bar that offers caregivers the option to manually push the vehicle when needed. Features to make the child’s experience more comfortable include a toy bucket in the front of the vehicle for items the child would like to bring along with them, cup holders, a center horn with different sound options, and a customizable license plate slot to display the name of each rider.

Developing Shogo as an electric vehicle was an obvious requirement for Honda engineers to ensure it could be accommodated in a hospital environment. But the electrified Shogo also aligns to the company’s recently-announced vision to make electrified vehicles (EV) represent 40% of sales in 2030, on the way to 100% EVs by 2040. Customers will see the Honda Prologue, the brand’s first new volume battery-electric vehicle (BEV) in 2024.