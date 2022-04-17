Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is the first fully-electric car of the Italian’s brand. But the car won’t be unveiled until sometime this year.

In order to keep the fans happy, Maserati published a few pictures with a prototype. But the is a big thing: the prototype was driven by Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO.

We do know that GranTurismo Folgore will use an 800V architecture and three electric motors that can deliver 1,200 horsepower to all four wheel. The car is able to run from not to 100 km/h in 3 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 305 km/h.

Maserati did not tell us nothing about the range or charging. But I assume all these details will be revealed closer to launch.