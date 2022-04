Honda has big plans for the future. According to a recent report, the Japanese car manufacturer will launch 30 electric cars globally by the end of 2030.

This is Honda’s plan in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Honda sais it will cover all the segments with this electric cars, and in order to show us that, the officials have published a teaser pictures with two future electric sports cars.

We don’t have details, but we can assume that the NSX will have a future electric sibling.