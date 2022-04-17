Lucid Motors has published the first details of the future Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. The car represents a body version of the current Lucid Air and it uses a similar layout.

According to the officials, the new Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance comes with two electric motors – one for each axle – and can deliver 1,050 horsepower. The battery is said to deliver 446 miles EPA-estimated range.

The car is able to run from not to 60 mph in 2,6 seconds, while the 900-volt architecture is able to charge the battery at 350 kW.

“Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group.

The new Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance has a starting price of $179,000.