With more and more restriction when it comes to big engines and emissions, there are more and more classic cars that can be turned into electric cars.

Lunaz, the leading creator of electric classic cars, announced the first classic electric Range Rovers. The company, based in Silverstone, England will create an initial run of 50 of the luxury SUVs built in the ‘classic era’ between 1970 and 1994.

Since unveiling Jaguar, Bentley and Rolls-Royce electrified classics, Lunaz has been consistently asked by its global customer base to apply its re-engineering and restoration approach to these cars.

‘Country’ specification will include a full suite of engineering, technological and design features that augment a full electric classic off-roading experience for the first time. Every car by Lunaz goes through a full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process ahead of conversion to the company’s proprietary electric powertrain. This approach allows Lunaz to answer the questions of usability and reliability that detract from the experience of owning the most celebrated classic cars in the world.

Country specification electric classic Range Rovers by Lunaz will include a 4-wheel drive system, updated suspension including anti-roll bars and uprated brakes. Within the cabin, the pure utility of the original interior design will be significantly elevated. This will be achieved by applying Lunaz’ design philosophy. This approach balances the integration of technology and usability within a classic architecture. It is executed with the highest quality materials from a palette that responds to traditional and contemporary tastes and lifestyles.

Prices for classic electric Range Rovers by Lunaz start at £245,000 excluding local taxes. The first production tranche of 50 vehicles is currently being allocated with first customer deliveries anticipated for the summer of 2021.