Hyundai is launching the Santa Fe facelift in the US. The South-Korean manufacturer is enhancing its SUV and announces its US starting price: $26,850.

The new Santa Fe offers a freshened design motif, advanced front and rear lighting signatures, new hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive and extensive new driver safety and convenience features. The hybrid propulsion system is the first of its kind in the Hyundai SUV line-up.

The safety systems are also upgraded with Forward Collision Avoidance-Assist with Pedestrian Detection and additional Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection.

Under the bonnet, clients can find Smartstream 2.5-liter turbocharged, direct-injected powertrain, eight-speed wet, dual-clutch transmission

In addition, a new, upscale Calligraphy trim will be offered for the first time. Santa Fe internal combustion models are produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and arrive at dealerships this month.

The Santa Fe Hybrid (HEV) model will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and arrives in the first quarter, 2021. In addition, a Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) model will arrive later in 2021. Pricing for the HEV and PHEV will be announced closer to launch.