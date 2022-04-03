Lotus has made a big step: the launch of the new Eletre electric SUV. This is the first SUV deployed by the British car manufacturer.

The car riders on the Electric Premium Architecture platform which offers 800V technology. This means that the battery pack (over 100 kWh) can be rechared at stations of 370 kW.

The total range of the car is 600 kilometres.

The Lotus Eletre has two electric motors with over 600 horsepower and can run from not to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds. The top speed is clocked at 260 km/h.

The SUV rides on air suspension and also comes with an all-wheel steering, active anti-roll bars and active aerodynamic.