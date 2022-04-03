Mercedes-Benz EQS is already on sale in the US, but the AMG versions aren’t. These days, the German car manufacturer opened the order list for the more powerful variants of the electric limousine.

Thanks to a dual engine layout, the AMG EQS can deliver 751 horsepower and 1,020 Nm peak of torque – when the boost is activated. If you don’t want to deploy all the resources, the standard output are: 649 HP and 949 Nm.

In the US, the Mercedes-AMG EQS has a starting price of 148,550 USD.

The car comes with a bttery pack of 107,8 kWh, but the range is still a mystery. Although, AMG EQS is able to add 300 kilometres of range in just 15 minutes at a quick-charger.