Lamborghini has announced a new milestone for the Urus. This time is a production one: 15,000 Uruses made since the debut of the model(thee years ago)

This may not sound much, but don’t forget that we area speaking about a Lamborghni, a not so easy to buy car. The 15,000th unit is finished in Grigio Keres Matt with contrasting Verde Scandal accents and an interior with Nero Ade/Verde Scandal features.

According to Lamborghini officials, this unit is heading to a UK customer.

In the last two years, Urus has been the most popular car in Lamborghini’s line-up. As a reminder, in 2020, more than half of sales were accounted by Urus. And this year is the same story.