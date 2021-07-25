Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the most powerful production Ferrari until now, has set a new lap record around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, America’s most famous racing track.

Equipped with the Assetto Fiorano package, which comes with a few updates compared to the normal car (exterior components made of carbon fiber, titanium exhaust system, and Multimatic shock absorbers), the car lapped the Indianapolis in one minute and 29.625 seconds.

The time is a record for production cars around the 2.438-mile (3.925-kilometer) circuit.

During the run, which took place on July 15, the car used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2R tires as well as a carbon fiber spoiler at the back.

See here the record run.