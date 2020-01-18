Lamborghini is on fire. And this is figuratively speaking as the car manufacturer manage to sell in 2019 8,205 units. This is a record year for Lamborghini and the amount of cars sold can be accounted for the success of the Urus.

According to Lamborghini, last year the Italian car manufacturer sold about 5,000 units of the Urus SUV, and this shows us how this segment can perform.

“The year 2019 was the most successful in our history. The team delivered another substantial sales increase, taking us to unprecedented historic highs. In only two years we more than doubled our sales numbers, a success that cannot be overrated. This clearly proves the power of our brand and the quality and sustainability of our product and commercial strategy. Our Super SUV Urus sold almost 5,000 units, a number that comes close to our total sales volume in 2018″, said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

In 2019, Lamborghini sold another 1,104 Aventadord units and 2,139 Huracan Evo exemples.

With 2,374 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau (770), the UK (658), Japan (641), Germany (562), the Middle East (387), Canada (376) and Italy (370).