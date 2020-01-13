Lamborghini is not only a brand that builds fast cars. The Italian manufacturer always tried to include the latest technologies inside its supercars. So, the new gadget announced by the Italians is no surprise.

Automobili Lamborghini incorporates Alexa in its Huracán EVO range in 2020, enhancing its super sports car driving experience with the cloud-based voice service from Amazon. The first Huracán EVO equipped with Alexa is on display at the global stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

In the Huracán EVO, Lamborghini introduced a connected infotainment system with digital services for the first time on a super sports car. It will be the first car manufacturer to deliver in-car control via Amazon Alexa, allowing drivers to adjust functions such as climate, interior lighting and seat heating with a simple voice command, leaving the driver to focus on the road ahead. Alexa will even be integrated into the LDVI dynamic set-up (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) on the four-wheel drive EVO, taking the Huracán EVO to a new level of voice-activation capabilities: place calls, get directions, play music and audiobooks, check news and weather, and more – all you have to do is ask!

The Alexa integration also connects Lamborghini owners to the growing number of connected devices that work with Alexa. With a simple voice interaction, drivers in the Huracán EVO can control everything from entry gates to thermostats and lights, directly from the vehicle. The first step in a strategic collaboration with Amazon, the specially enhanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) system will allow continuous updating of Alexa’s functionality within Lamborghini models, and paves the way for future cooperation between the two companies: both companies are working to develop further connectivity innovations and integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The V10 Huracán EVO Coupé and Spyder, launched in 2019, is Lamborghini’s latest generation of the four-wheel drive super sports car model. With a new design for improved aerodynamics it is the first Lamborghini with predictive logic on vehicle dynamics control and features a fully-integrated Lamborghini Vehicle Dynamics Control System combined with all-wheel drive, and all-wheel steering, for redefined parameters of responsiveness, agility and easiness to drive. The 5.2 liter V10 naturally aspirated engine from the Huracán EVO delivers 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm with 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.