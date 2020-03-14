After China, Italy is the most affected country in wolrd by the new Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemy. More than 12,000 cases have been reported so far in Italy and it the epicenter of epidemy in Europe.

In order to try and help to stop the virus spreading, Italy has taken some impressive measures.

Lamborghini has decided to temporarily shut down its operations at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory until March 25.

“This measure is an act of social responsability and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraodrinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus”, said Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini.

“As we have done up until now, we continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment”, added the Italian official.