The Coronavirus Covid-19 epidemy is striking all aspects of global life at this moment. Including Hollywood.

In a recent announcement made on the official Fast and Furious 9 Twitter account, the producers have decided to postpone the movie’s debut until April 2021.

The Fast and Furious 9 movie was originally scheduled to hit the theaters on May 22, but now it was posponed until April 2, 2021.

“We fell all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tought to le you knw that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May”, is said in the official statement.