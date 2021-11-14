Europe is going throught a special period: the UE comission has started a project called Fit for 55 in order to reduce the CO2 emissions. In the automotive sector, a few car manufacturers have announced some projects to reduce the pollution.

Kia is one of them and according to a recent report, the Asian car manufacturer has decided to come up with a news: starting 2035, Kia will phate out the combustion engine.

It also said it would kill the ICE in key global markets by 2040, a necessary step to take on the road to carbon neutrality.

For now, the car manufacturer has a few electric cars in its line-up: there is e-Niro SUV, the e-Soul MPV and the all-new Kia EV6. In the next years, Kia will launch new electric models.