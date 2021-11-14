Subaru has published the official pictures and details of the all-new Solterra. This is Subaru’s first electric car. As you may have read, this model is built on the same architecture as the Toyota bZ4X.

As a result, the new Subaru Solterra will share some bits and parts as the Toyota SUV. And I’m not talking about the platform, as you’ll see inside the cabin.

The new Solterra will be available with a pair of electric motors, one for each axle. The electric powertrain will deliver 215 horsepower and will have an AWD X-Mode system for use on a variety of surfaces.

The Solterra will use a 71.4 kWh battery pack which will provide around 460 kilometers of range. The battery will be able to charge at 150 kW, which should translate to about 30 minutes for 80% of range.

Subaru Solterra will be offered in some big markets around the globe starting mid-2022.