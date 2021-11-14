Ferrari has prepared a big news for its fans: the all-new BR20. This is not a regular Ferrari that you’ll be able to buy, beacuse the Ferrari BR20 is a one-off.

The special model is based on the GTC4Lusso and was built for a special client. The new BR20 ditches the shooting brake body style in favour of a fastback form.

The car also comes with some special details that resemble with the 1950s and 1960s Ferrari models. Under the hood is the same V12 engine naturally aspirated rated at 680 horsepower and 697 Nm peak of torque.

As you can imagine, Ferrari hasn’t published the price for the current BR20.