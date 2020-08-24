Along the updates revealed for the new Stinger, Kia is launching the new Sorento on the UK market. The complete list of prices and trim levels is available for the flagship SUV.

Representing the first application of electrified power in the Sorento line-up, the new Hybrid powertrain comprises a 1.6-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine, 44.2kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The engine and motor produce a combined total power output of 226bhp and 350Nm of torque.

In addition to the hybrid drivetrain, buyers can specify the Sorento’s new four-cylinder 2.2-litre ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine, producing 199bhp and 440Nm of torque, and now featuring an aluminium cylinder block, reduced friction and more powerful, 2,200 bar injectors. Acceleration to 60mph takes 9.1 seconds, with a top speed of 127mph.

A glance at the specification of the all-new Sorento reveals that all three equipment levels – ‘2’, ‘3’ and ‘4’ – are exceptionally well kitted out. Buyers have a choice of one standard colour and a suite of five premium paint finishes to choose from, including a brand new ‘Mineral Blue’ colour, exclusive to hybrid models.

All models in the line-up, including the Sorento ‘2’, feature LED technology for the headlights and rear combination lights, as well as for the daytime running lights, front and rear fog lights and high mounted brake light. 17-inch alloy wheels and a temporary space saver spare wheel are standard equipment, with roof rails not only boosting the the Sorento visually, but also adding versatility if there is ever a need to carry additional loads. A black front radiator grille is married to wheel arch body mouldings and side sills in the same colour, with all versions featuring front and rear skid plates in silver.

Black cloth upholstery is combined with light grey headlining to deliver a smart two-tone appearance in the cabin, and the front seats and leather steering wheel are both heated. Door scuff plates deliver a premium feel as you enter the vehicle. Seven seats are standard on all editions of the all-new Sorento, with 60:40 split, remote folding and reclining for the second row and a 50:50 split and fold arrangement for the third row. USB charge ports are handily provided for all three rows, ensuring that occupants continue to be entertained while on the move, and don’t run out of juice. Dual-zone automatic air conditioning includes outlets for the third row.

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors feature integrated LED indicator lights, and there’s an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain sensing front wipers and automatic headlight control. New to the Sorento is a 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster, which is standard on every grade, delivering superb clarity and contributing to the fact that this is the most high-tech car that Kia has ever made.

Move up to ‘3’ specification and the alloy wheels are uprated to 19-inches, the radiator grille gains a more striking glossy black appearance, and a satin chrome finish is applied to the exterior door handles. The LED headlights adopt bi-functionality and privacy glass is included as standard. Inside, the centre fascia adopts a premium etching finish that is both striking and classy. The upholstery is upgraded to black leather, there’s eight-way power adjustment to both of the front seats and heaters are provided for the outer chairs on the second row. The cabin’s Mood Lighting system allows users to tailor the cabin even further, with the interior illuminated in one of seven pre-set ‘core’ colours, or from a wider range of 64 shades.