The UK market loves plug-in hybrid vehicles, and Outlander PHEV made the most of this love. And the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains a best-selling PHEV in the UK, out-selling every other plug-in hybrid SUV on the market so far in 2020 and second only to a recently-launched premium brand saloon.

Despite the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a more competitive plug-in hybrid market than ever before, 2,662 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs were registered in 2020 to the end of the July, reinforcing this pioneer vehicle’s position as longstanding stalwart of the segment.

At the end of July 2020 a grand total of 51,667 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs had been registered in the UK, double the figure of the next-best seller, making it the nation’s undisputed favourite plug-in hybrid vehicle.