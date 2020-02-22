The clock is ticking and we are closer and closer to the unveil of the new generation Kia Sorento. Kia Motors has revealed the first official images of the All-New Kia Sorento, ahead of its first public appearance at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show.

The assertive ‘face’ of the Sorento evolves with a new interpretation of Kia’s hallmark ‘tiger nose’ grille. Wider and more expansive, it wraps organically around the integrated headlamps on each side. The headlamps themselves feature a new ‘tiger eye’ LED daytime running light, adding extra focus to the design by depicting the intense impression of the lines around a tiger’s eyes.

In profile, the proportions of the Sorento are subtly adapted to make it appear longer, with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. Its new proportions also extend the length of the bonnet, drawing the A-pillar 30mm further back from the front axle for a more ‘cab-rearward’ design. The trailing edge of the hood wraps around the front wings and turns into a single, strong character line which extends along the side of the Sorento and flows into the new vertical taillights.

The Sorento sits at the heart of Kia’s reinvigorated global SUV line-up, which also includes the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage, and Telluride. The new model is the result of a collaborative effort between all three studios within Kia’s global design network, in Korea, Europe and North America. The fourth-generation model is based on an all-new platform, raising standards in the midsize SUV segment for space, practicality, efficiency and quality.

Designed and engineered to take on everything life can throw at it, the new Sorento will make its debut on 3 March 2020. UK specification, pricing and on-sale date will be announced in due course.

 