Alfa Romeo tries to attract more customers in US, so is now using a popular image to promote the brand and its models.

Actor Alexander Skarsgård is starring in a new campaign for Alfa Romeo. The award-winning actor (“True Blood,” “Big Little Lies”) will be featured in two commercials, one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and one for the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The first “Type A” video featuring Skarsgård and the Alfa Romeo Giulia launches this week across television and the Alfa Romeo social channels.

The marketing campaign supports the launch of the new 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio models.

Both vehicles receive a host of new standard and available content including an 8.8-inch touchscreen display, interior enhancements to key touchpoints such as upgraded steering wheel, center console, knobs, shifter and added storage. The newly available Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with Level 2 autonomous driving capability brings new technology and convenience to the standard list of best-in-class standard performance claims including power, 0 to 60, and top speed, among others.