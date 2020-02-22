Mercedes-Benz is expanding its AMG range in the US with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe. At the heart of this performance SUV coupe is the handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, featuring an electrified EQ Boost starter-generator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system.

The additional 21 hp of output plus 184 lb-ft of torque can be called upon temporarily to enable responsive acceleration characteristics as well as unique efficiency traits. This is because this innovative component supplies the 48-volt on-board electrical system and can be used as a power generator and also to perform hybrid functions. These include boost, recuperation, load point shift, gliding and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function. The EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology.

The front bumper in a dynamic jet-wing design is painted in the vehicle color and features black air intakes. Imposing powerdomes in the hood and the front splitter in silver chrome emphasize the sharpened coupe design.

The side skirts, exterior mirror housings and flared wheel arches are painted in the vehicle color, and seamlessly blend into the muscular overall look. As standard, the GLE 63 S is equipped with 22-inch AMG wheels.

For increased efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with cylinder deactivation. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption. When the driver has selected the “Comfort” drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not notice.

The new GLE 63 S Coupe also features active dynamic engine mounts. These active engine mounts resolve the conflicting aims of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort, and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics, by seamlessly and quickly adapting their rigidity to the respective driving conditions.

The standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension and the adaptive damping adjustment ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combine agility and vehicle dynamics with maximum traction and day-to-day comfort. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three stages – “Comfort”, “Sport” and “Sport+”, allowing a clear distinction between high long-distance comfort and sporty vehicle dynamics.