A couple of weeks ago, Kia unveiled the K8 sedan, a car which will replace the old K7/Cadenza model. We have seen the exterior and the interior of the car, but until now we didn’t had any ideas about the engine line-up.

Kia has published the technical details of the new K8. The most powerful variant of the car will be equipped with a 3.5 liter V6 petrol unit rated at 300 horsepower and 359 Nm peak of torque. Also, the engine will be available with an all-wheel drive system.

The same unit will also be available with liquid propane injection (LPI) in which case the engine will deliver 237 HP and 314 Nm of torque. Basically, this LPI variant replaces the diesel engine you could find in the Cadenza line-up.

There is also a smaller 2.5 liter engine rated at 195 HP and 248 Nm of torque. This unit and the V6 will be matted to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The base engine of the new Kia K8 will be a 1.6 liter turbo unit, but it will arrive in the following months.