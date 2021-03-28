If you likw the new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe you’ll be happy to find out that Alpina, the Buchloe-based tuning firm, has its own version of the car. Based on the M850i Gran Coupe, the new Alpina B8 Gran Coupe comes with performances better than the current M8.

Under the hood of the 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe is the same V8 4.4 liter twin-turbo engine, but this time it delivers 612 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. We are speaking of more horsepower and torque compared to the standard M8. The M8 Competition is a little bit powerfull in terms of horsepower, but not on torque.

But the Alpina is not all about the performances, as the B8 Gran Coupe can run from not to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, 0.1 seconds slower than the M8 Gran Coupe. But not being a production series, the top speed won’t be limited to 250 km/h. And as a result, the B8 Gran Coupe cand do 325 km/h.

The guys from Buchloe also put some exterior bits on the car which improves the design. In our opinion.

The car will also be sold in the US and will have a starting price of 139,900 USD, which is 10,000 USD more than the standard M8 Gran Coupe, but 3,000 USD less than the M8 Gran Coupe Competition.