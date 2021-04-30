Kia EV6 is now ready to be ordered in UK. The Koreans have published the complete list of specifications.

Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895. Sports-inspired EV6 GT-Line models start from £43,895 for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 for all-wheel drive variants. GT-Line S models, with additional standard equipment, are priced from £48,395 (rear-wheel drive) and £51,895 (all-wheel drive). UK customer deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021 for baseline, GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

Leading the line-up, the high-performance EV6 GT model will feature all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022.

Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh bat tery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allow the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers.

Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays. A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.