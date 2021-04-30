Fiat tries to freshen up the current range of the Tipo, an accessible car that managed to help the brand sell some numbers in Europe. The Fiat Tipo range line-up has been refreshed. The new Tipo City Sport is available to order now priced from £20,695.

There are newly designed glossy black front grilles, door handles and mirrors. New full LED headlights, automatic beam and rear LED lights, plus sporty looking 18-inch diamond alloy wheels and dedicated ‘sport’ badge complete the dynamic and agile feel of the new Tipo City Sport.

The sense of sportiness is heightened inside the car, with a chrome steering wheel bezel, leather steering wheel and gear knob with detailed black stitc hing. A subtle chrome finish surrounds the air vents and handbrake button.

As standard, the new Tipo City Sport comes with keyless entry and go, ParkView rear parking camera, front parking sensors and electrically adjustable glossy black door mirrors, with defrosting and external temperature sensor.

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 with a saloon version, five-door and Station Wagon and now the family has further expanded with the addition of the new Tipo City Sport. From launch it has contributed to the performance of the Fiat brand, with more than 70% of its sales volumes in markets beyond Italy and a total of 670,000 units sold.