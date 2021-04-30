Cupra, the performance brand launched by Seat two years ago, is in full process of expanding its range of products. The most recent additions are new variants of the Formentor with a selection of new petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains have been added to the range.

Formentor e-HYBRID DSG-auto 204PS introduces a lower starting price for the plug-in hybrid variant, with prices starting from £35,770 RRP for V1 trim and rising to £37,600 RRP for V2 trim.

This new variant of Formentor is the most efficient in the range, delivering up to 235.4mpg on the combined WLTP cycle and CO2 emissions from 27g/km. The e-HYBRID 204PS qualifies for a low BiK rating of 11% for 2021/22, making it an attractive proposition for fleet and company car drivers.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain couples a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine with a 116PS electric motor and 12.8kWh battery pack. This produces a combined 204PS of power and 330Nm of torque – enough to propel Formentor from 0-62mph in 7.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 127mph.

Formentor e-HYBRID 204PS can be driven up to 37 miles (WLTP) on electric power alone and recharged from 0-100% in 3.5 hours using a 3.6kW AC charger.

Meanwhile, Formentor TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190 presents customers with an additional powertrain option which incorporates both CUPRA’s 4Drive four-wheel drive system and its renowned 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine. It is available to order in V1 and V2 trims, with prices starting from £32,000 and £33,830.

The final new addition to the Formentor line-up arrives in the shape of the Formentor TSI DSG-auto 245PS, also utilising the 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, and available exclusively in VZ1 trim priced from £34,155.

V2 adds 19” Exclusive machined sport matte black and silver alloy wheels, nappa leather, heated front seats, power driver seat with memory function, leather dashboard, door inserts and side trim panels, heated steering wheel, front parking sensors and a reversing camera.

VZ1 trim features a series of sporting upgrades, including a rear diffuser, bucket seats, dynamic chassis control, sports suspension and speed sensitive power steering. Customers will also benefit from an electric tailgate and the Safety and Driving Pack L, which comprises of dynamic road sign display, high beam assist, blind spot monitoring and exit warning.

Customers can additionally specify a panoramic sunroof, towbar pre-installation, Safety and Driving Pack XL, petrol blue nappa leather (V2 only) and choose from nine paint colours including two matte paint options.