In case you missed out, Ken Block, the US racing driver and stunt man, has signed a contract with Audi. We don’t know for sure all of the events that will be made under this agreement, but we can tell you what we have seen for the moment.

In a recent video, Ken Block drives an Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 and a brand’s Group S prototype.

I’m pretty sure that all of you have heared about the famous rally Group B. The Group S was supposed to be even more extreme than Group B. Unfortunately, the fatal crashed during the 1986 season caused to cancel the Group B and, of course, the Group S debut.

The Audi Group S shares the engine with the Sport Quattro, but it had a mid-mounted position. But enought with the words. Let’s see the video.