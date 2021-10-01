BMW is working on its first M3 Touring. Even though we don’t have a proper date for the unveiling, the car manufacturer is keep teasing us with pictures and other minor info.

But this time we won’t speak about an official information, because it is about a spy video. Just like any other modern performance car made in Europe, one of the BMW M3 Touring’s prototype has been spied around the famous Nurburgring.

According to some rumors, the new performance touring won’t be available with an AWD system, which means it will feature the current 3.0 liter engine with 480 horsepower and a six speed manual. If you will aim for the Competition version, the engine power will grow up to 510 HP and will be available with an eigh-speed automatic.