Isuzu tries to offer its UK clients some colour with the introduction of a new special edition of the current D-Max. The Isuzu D-Max XTR prototype was revealed at the CV Show 2019 and, since its launch last year, the distinctive XTR has become a successful model for Isuzu, forming part of its ‘Adventure’ range.

XTR was developed for off-road enthusiasts and drivers who want a vehicle to complement their lifestyle. Essentially, it’s for people who want to stand out from the crowd, so this year, Isuzu have enhanced it even further with the striking XTR Colour Edition.

XTR is still the most sophisticated and authentically capable pick-up in the D-Max range but there’s now an extra twist with a colour coded body kit and green Isuzu badge to refresh the look. These new changes have amplified XTR’s assertive styling but certainly don’t detract from its fantastic off-road capabilities.

The XTR body kit was custom designed for D-Max and is normally coated in a durable black Raptor finish.

Changing the XTR exterior quite dramatically, the paint finish has been upgraded on the XTR Colour Edition so that the front bumper guard, bonnet protector and headlight frames are colour-coded with the body to give an even more premium appearance. The fog light surrounds and grille have remained black to contrast the body colour sections and to maintain some of that traditional XTR aggressive styling. The vibrant green Isuzu front grille badge is a popular accessory on the original XTR but comes as standard on the Colour Edition.

The wheel arch extensions have also been colour coded but the lozenge shaped insert still repeats the flash of vibrant green that makes XTR immediately identifiable on the road. As with the standard XTR, the Colour Edition is equipped with exclusive heavy-duty 17-inch alloy wheels. These 6-spoke alloys in satin black feature a fluted, deep dish design and are fitted with Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tyres.

At the rear, the tailgate spoiler has been colour coded but you can still see the XTR logo from above. The rear light surrounds are painted and the rear bumper also incorporates some body colour elements. The step remains as the black material finish and the exhaust finisher inserts are also black for contrast. When travelling behind the truck you will see more flashes of vibrant green, this time from the rear anti-roll bar and rear dampers.

The XTR Colour Edition’s styling continues inside where XTR heated front sports seats are upholstered in leather, suede and carbon fibre leather with contrast green overstitching on the side bolsters. Not only does this mixture of leather and suede create a luxury and comfortable feel, but the suede provides extra grip which works in conjunction with the side bolsters to keep the driver in position.

XTR is available in Splash White, Titanium Silver Met, Obsidian Grey Mica and Cosmic Black Mica. This colour palette has been chosen to work with the vibrant green colour coding that is incorporated throughout the truck. The Colour Editions will be available in all four colours but only a limited amount of each will be produced.

Further information on price and availability will be supplied when dealer showrooms re-open after lockdown.