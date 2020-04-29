China was the first country affected by Coronavirus. The economy was also strongly impacted by the virus, but now is recovery. And the luxury products are depending on a fast reopening.

Bentley Motors has announced that its 40 retail network in China is now fully open, as the country gradually returns to work following the COVID-19 outbreak. Simultaneously, the luxury British marque is starting customer deliveries of the all-new Flying Spur, its luxury Grand Touring sedan, in the country.

As in all affected markets around the world, Bentley has been collaborating closely with its local partners, following rigid guidelines and procedures put in place in line with local regulations to move forward in a safe and effective manner. Behind the scenes, all parties have been working together to prepare for the moment when conditions allow the resumption of activities. New measures include extended opening hours to reduce showroom traffic, increased cleaning and protective equipment in place, and digital presentations where possible.

Throughout the pandemic, Bentley’s Chinese retailers have made adjustments to daily operations and implemented protection measures to limit transmission in order to ensure customer safety while still providing them convenient services. Retailers have also implemented a flexible, online-sales approach to minimise impact during this period. Moreover, Bentley retailers have adopted a number of social-distancing methods to prevent spread of the virus while simultaneously enhancing the quality services.

For the first time ever in a Bentley, the all-new Flying Spur features Electronic All-Wheel Steering, coupled with Active All-Wheel Drive and Bentley Dynamic Ride, all merging to deliver phenomenal handling and ride. Power comes from an enhanced version of Bentley’s 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12.

First customer deliveries took place across Europe and the UK in the first quarter of 2020, with deliveries scheduled to begin in Eastern Markets, North America and the rest of Asia later this year.